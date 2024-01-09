Newly-Unsealed Documents in the Jeffrey Epstein Case Reveal Bombshell Information
• The latest document dump includes photos of young girls on Epstein Island. One of the girls in the photos is Sarah Ransome, one of the Epstein accusers.
• Stunning testimony mentions videotapes involving Bill Clinton and Richard Branson.
• Alexander Acosta told the Trump transition team that Jeffrey Epstein belonged to intelligence.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.