525 Ava on Matta of Fact
Christopher Ray was actually a lawyer working for Miles Guo. He was representing Miles Guo up to 2017. In July 2017, Christopher Ray became the head of the FBI.
Christopher Ray是为郭文贵先生工作的律师。2017年7月，Christopher Ray成为联邦调查局的负责人。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
