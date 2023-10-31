Leftist American lecturer gives INSANE excuse for Hamas terrorism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Oct 30, 2023
Anti-Israel protests continued around the world over the weekend. A massive pro-Palestinian protest took over streets in London, a UMass lecturer was filmed refusing to condemn Hamas' terrorism, and a mob of Muslims in the Russian region of Dagestan stormed an airport to hunt down Jews as a flight from Tel Aviv was scheduled to land. What is going on, Glenn asks, when even Hillary Clinton equates calls for a ceasefire to support for Hamas, while many on the Left have continued to condemn Israel? And where do we go from here? But there is a silver lining, Glenn says: At least Kamala Harris has a super stern message for Iran!
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lk5bOXhv_u0