Kevin Roberts · The Biden admin. is 100% responsible for the crisis at the southern border

Kevin Roberts, The Heritage Foundation · From Davos, Jan 18 - The Biden admin. is 100% responsible for the crisis at the southern border. It's time for Republicans in the Swamp to actually grow a spine and impeach Alejandro Mayorkas.
Dr. Kevin Roberts' message to the WEF? "You’re part of the problem."
Kevin Roberts: "The very reason that I went to #WEF24 in Davos was to tell the self-appointed global elites that THEY are part of the problem."
@KevinRobertsTX
https://x.com/KevinRobertsTX/status/1748104494032802234?s=20
