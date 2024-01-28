Newcomers to UK housed in hotels, whilst veterans are homeless and IGNORED | Neil Oliver

'Newcomers to the UK are housed in four-star hotels and many of them in accommodations built for our fighting men and women while countless numbers of our veterans, many struggling with PTSD, are homeless and ignored on the streets they gave so much to defend.'





'Those younger generations, for all their lives they're led to believe Britain is a land of white supremacists, descendants of slave traders; that Britain’s imperial past was all about stamping on the faces of indigenous populations around the world.'





Neil Oliver discusses the current state of affairs.





