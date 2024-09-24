How to Save a Stolen Soul! Freedomain Call In

"I would like to discuss some serious personality traits that are holding me back from achieving my goals(having a family, career, and growing in virtue). These traits include lack of assertiveness, indecisiveness, laziness, addiction, and more. These issues are extremely prevalent in the realms of dating and school. I would also like to gain clarity on my upbringing to help understand why I’m so dysfunctional. If nothing changes, I’ll be in serious trouble. Thank you Stefan for all you do."





