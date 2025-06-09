BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RELOOTED IS THE WOKEST ☭ MOST RACIST STEALING SIMULATOR EVER❗
43 views • 3 months ago

In what can only be described as a parody of itself, the Epic Games Store is now actively promoting a game called Relooted, an “Africanfuturist heist game” where players break into Western museums to steal.. I mean, excuse me, “reclaim”... real African artifacts. Yes, this is real. Yes, this got funding. And yes... Epic Games is pushing it as if it’s the next great cultural moment in gaming. This ain't it, bro lmfao...


Full Story: https://www.smashjt.com/post/relooted-the-wokest-most-racist-stealing-simulator-available-pretending-to-be-art


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwlhmeoH9s4


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9wp734

