Prepper Survival Food Challenge - Day 1 - Breakfast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Augason Farms sent me a 72 Horur Survival food kit so I am trying it out for you and reporting what I find and experience. The videos will be part of a three day series documenting the experience. So far...So good.
💥 72 Hour Survival Food Pack:
👉 https://augasonfarms.com/?sca_ref=3591586.k32TuRLXvu
👉 Use code "LOCALPREPPER" to save $10 per purchase
- 💥 Support the channel:
👉 Patreon https://www.patreon.com/localprepper
👉 Link-Tree https://linktr.ee/localprepper
👉 My Website https://www.localprepper.net
👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.
#survival #prepper #shtf #prepardness #offgrid #nuclearwar #war #economy #survival #prepper #shtf #prepardness #offgrid #conflicted #localprepper #wwiii #russia #china #ukraine #survival #prepper #shtf #prepardness #nuclear #martiallaw #wrol #survivalfood