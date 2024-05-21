(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Well, I've been a longtime supporter of Children's Health Defense. My friends Brian Hooker, my hero, Brian Hooker and Dr. Ryan Cole and… Not one single thing called a vaccine was ever tested in a placebo controlled study… So I've been in this fight for about 40 years and I'm so grateful for Bobby and Children's Health Defense. A lot of heroes in this room, but we have a lot to do to protect the children!

Children's Health Defense was founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Its mission is to end childhood health epidemics by working to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible, accountable and establish safeguards to prevent future harm.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/21/2024

Full CHD fundraiser testimonials: https://rumble.com/v4tfcfo-chd-ca-spring-event-with-drs-pierre-kory-ryan-cole-brian-hooker-and-more.html