Paranormal Experiences, Demonic Attacks & ET Encounters – Kate Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/11/15/paranormal-experiences-demonic-attacks-et-encounters/





Kate, a friend and colleague of James Bartley's discusses her life growing up in a Spiritualist Family where she was trained to properly use her psychic abilities. Kate has had paranormal experiences, endured demonic attacks and has had ET encounters. She observed first hand the seamy underside of the Masonic/Organized Crime/Entertainment nexus growing up in Sydney Australia.





In part 2 Kate does a deep dive on subjects such as Channeling, the New Age Movement, the difference between Demonic Attacks and Alien Abductions and much more. Part 2 is a combination of two separate interviews because we both suffered internet issues at the same time.