Maria Zeee Uncensored: Biodigital Convergence Pt 3 - Internet of Bodies & Human Free Will Takeover

Maria Zeee Uncensored





July 7, 2023





In the final instalment to this three-part series, Maria Zeee discusses the relationship between the Internet of Bodies, AI and the human free will takeover resulting in ownership, even legally, of the human body, mind, and soul, and the only antidote available - Jesus Christ.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2yq89u-uncensored-biodigital-convergence-pt-3-internet-of-bodies-and-human-free-wi.html