We are Not Guaranteed a Tomorrow

Life can end abruptly I find it astonishing that people believe they have the right to a deathbed confession. Any second now your life could end; why take a chance? The main reason people will not get saved is because of the twisted truth of salvation that churches have instilled into their congregations. There is NO human effort or self-righteousness involved in salvation. It is the gift of God. You see, we have no righteousness of our own to offer God. No amount of good can match or pay for the bad we've done. We owed a debt that we could not pay, and Jesus paid that debt, a debt that He did not owe. Salvation is receiving, not giving. We are sinners, and Jesus is the Savior. We are saved by trusting, not by trying. Jesus is so very, very precious; call upon him and you shall be saved (Romans 10:13).





