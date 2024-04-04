BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MODERN GAS STATION IN WESTERN COSTA RICA
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
84 views • 04/04/2024

I get a lot of questions about modern amenities in Costa Rica especially on the coast. This is an example of a modern gas station which has two propane tanks and a large number of both diesel and regular gasoline pumps. It comes complete with a restaurant and a modern store. Most gas stations on the west coast have modern style stores just like you have in Canada and the United States.

Most amenities are here you're not going to have a wide variety or selection but you certainly are going to have what you need to get by!


If you're looking for any more information on how to move to Costa Rica, let me know on my website www.kevinjjohnston.ca

