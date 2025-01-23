Lengthening Attention Spans | "Meditation Q & A With Wendy Nash” #26

In this twenty-sixth installment of the ongoing live series with Wendy Nash inquiring into meditation practice on and off the cushion we explore attention spans drawing from our internal and external meditative and non-meditative observations to examine how attention spans seem to be quite short these days, why this may be, and what to do about it in/with meditation practice and in everyday life. Amongst the topics mentioned are the four roads to success/power, honesty, seeing what's really present, self-kindness and belonging.





*There's naturally an ongoing open call for meditation (related) questions for the (roughly) monthly "Meditation Q & A" either by the various social media means listed; integratingpresence[at]protonmail.com or just showing to type/ask live.*





Background

Regular, current and past visitors to Integrating Presence may recall the monthly series "Ask Us Anything" I did with Denny K Miu from August 2020 until January 2022 -- partially including and continuing on with Lydia Grace as co-host for awhile until March 2022.





For a few months thereafter I did various Insight Timer live events exploring potential new directions and/or a continuation of the Ask Us Anything format while weaving in other related teachings to these events.





Then, after chats with meditation coach Wendy Nash, it became clear to start a new collaboration similar to "Ask Us Anything" simply and clearly called "Meditation Q & A" especially due to the original intent of the Ask Us Anything's being "discussions about meditation and related topics."





