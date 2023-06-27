© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#AmericanPrideMonth
Rep. Wesley Hunt proclaims JULY as AMERICAN PRIDE MONTH!!!
@RepWPH
“In the words of President Reagan, ‘if we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are.’’
"I am proud to announce my Resolution declaring July, American Pride Month. I urge ALL my colleagues to join in this effort to celebrate and memorialize our history. "
https://twitter.com/RepWPH/status/1673439028014907392?s=20