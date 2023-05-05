The Lies Money Tells, the Lies Money Buys, The Governing Ourselves Podcast LIVE 8pn CDT 9pm EDT 2023.04.04

The Governing Ourselves Podcast

We aim to attract and mobilize people to join the Unity Team in developing consent-based self-governing communities.

Governing Ourselves Podcast Purpose, Vision, and Mission

Purpose: Attract and mobilize people to join the Unity Team in developing consent-based self-governing communities.

Vision: Consent-based self-governing communities that manifest and fund what community members desire is good.

Mission Provide an educational forum to mobilize healthy communities, without Government Mandated Organisms (GMOs) Mobilize people to revendicate (reclaim) the promises of the Declaration of Independence, namely consent-based self-governance and the right to fund what we desire - to assure our unalienable rights, among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, aligned with “The Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God”. Provide an overview of the Unity Team’s unifying ideas, and provide deep dive sessions on each.

At the beginning of each podcast, we give the overview of our unifying ideas.





We will only get what we desire when we create it.

“You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete. R. Buckminster Fuller

Experience the value of creating what we desire, vs. protesting what we don’t desire.

What we focus on expands. What we resist persists.

