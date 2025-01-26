All actions are absolutely coordinated & everything is controlled from the USA - Lukashenko, part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“All actions are absolutely coordinated and everything is controlled from the United States of America.”
Lukashenko calls out the U.S. for funding and orchestrating protests in Belarus and beyond, accusing Europe of blindly following Washington’s orders. “Whoever pays the money calls the tune.”
Lukashenko gets 87.6% of votes in Belarus presidential election today.