Dr. Phil Valentine sets the record straight on who and what we really are

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Phil Valentine info
University: www.uksnow.org
Institute for home schooling for children : ismhomeschool.org
PayPal: [email protected]
Contact: 800.847.1291 (For Exempts also)
Book: "The Wounded Womb": www.lulu.com/shop/phillip-valentine/the-wounded-womb/hardcover/product-1v7kvge.html?q=wounded+womb&page=1&pageSize=4