Shutting Down Australia With A Trucker's Rally and Blockade of All Fuel Depots

Mike Holt, Australia's Best Known COMMON LAW Expert speaks about SHUTTING DOWN AUSTRALIA with a Trucker's Convoy and Blockade.
Tuesday, May 28 at 9PM Eastern Time
LIVE ON:
and
www.Rumble.com/kevinjjohnston/live
and
www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston
SHARE THIS VIDEO LINK OUT TO EVERYONE - Let's Get The Governments of Canada and Australia OUT OF OFFICE and into PRISON Where They Belong.
#truckers #truckersconvoy #canada #ottawa #kevinjjohnston #mikeholt #australia #canberra #melbourne #sydney #perth #toronto #covid #covid19 #pandemic