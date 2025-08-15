THROWBACK: Assange reveals how Hollywood colludes with the deep state to manufacture consent for war with Iran

Commenting on The Fifth Estate, a 2013 thriller meant to tell WikiLeaks’ story, Assange pointed out that the film’s opening scene was to feature a scene on a secret Iranian nuclear program, complete with US and Israeli hawks’ favorite propaganda line about Iran’s supposed readiness to build a bomb “in six months.”

🗣 “That’s the reality of where we’re at. Not merely a war of intelligence agencies, but a war of corrupt media, corrupt culture,” Assange said.

Incidentally, after being caught by Assange, the Iranian nuke scenes were excised from the script, with the film now featuring a different opening.