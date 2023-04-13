Large Back Fascia - Abdominal Fascia Network - Clinical video - symptoms of Connective Tissue Disease.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael J. at 7:00 AM, April 13th, 2022. Over 12 minutes is a Clinical presentation. My condition has overtime become substantially worse since Nov 2015, seven and a half years ago. This is a horrendous, nasty, debilitating disease, I do not think I will be participating very much in anything for the rest of my life, that is the sad reality after having struggled for years now....people simply do not understand my condition.