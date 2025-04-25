Prayers Radio Conversations, show 2

Books Refereced

Illusions: The Adventures of a Reluctant Messiah https://amzn.to/3YggIit

The Naked Bible: https://amzn.to/3XFsiUf

The Scofield Study Bible https://amzn.to/4i1mqMu

The Science of Mind: The Definitive Edition https://amzn.to/3RxDMFL

When it's Time to Leave https://amzn.to/4jfq8mz





The speakers introduce themselves as Reverend Rich and Reverend Paul, practitioners of Science of Mind philosophy. They explain that Science of Mind is a "knowing philosophy" rather than a "beseeching philosophy" 00:06:24. The law of mind is described as neutral and always saying "yes" to one's thoughts and feelings 00:04:41. They emphasize the importance of applying the principles rather than just reading about them 00:03:15. The speakers note that Science of Mind draws from various spiritual teachings 00:15:19.





Prayer and Spiritual Mind Treatment





The discussion covers different approaches to prayer in Science of Mind, including spiritual mind treatment and argumentative prayer 00:06:45. They explain that one's mind is the only thing that changes during prayer, but the universe responds accordingly 00:07:21. The speakers emphasize the importance of feeling and knowing beyond doubt that what is prayed for will manifest 00:06:24. They caution against empty prayers or begging, as God is described as neutral 00:05:20.





5 Steps of Prayer in Science of Mind





Rich outlines the five steps of prayer in Science of Mind 00:07:46:

1. Recognize that God is all there is

2. Unify with that presence

3. Declare what you want (your "laundry list")

4. Give thanks

5. Release it into law

They note that while these steps are important, the consciousness behind them is crucial 00:10:01.





Feelings and Mental Equivalents in Prayer





The speakers discuss the importance of having a clear mental equivalent of what is desired, including details and associated feelings 00:11:53. They warn against vague requests, using an anecdote about praying for a Bentley and receiving a toy car 00:10:57. Paul emphasizes the need to focus on the feeling of having what is desired 00:12:17. They also touch on the power of imagination in manifesting desires 00:12:51.





Principles and Verities in Science of Mind





The discussion covers the principles and verities central to Science of Mind philosophy. They list the seven main verities: love, light, life, peace, beauty, joy, and truth 00:15:55. The speakers explain that verities are absolute truths with no opposites 00:16:34. They emphasize that Science of Mind has principles to guide practitioners rather than dogma 00:18:26.





Handling Loss and Transitions





The conversation touches on how Science of Mind views death and loss. They describe it as a transition or change of form rather than an ending 00:19:50. The speakers recommend celebrating the life of those who have passed instead of mourning their death 00:20:32. They suggest a book called "Time to Leave" by Reverend Jim Terrell for dealing with loss 00:20:19.





Finding Peace Amidst Challenges





The speakers discuss the challenge of finding peace in a troubled world 00:23:52. They describe peace as being at the heart of everything and suggest tapping into an inner place of peace that has never been hurt or touched 00:24:45. Paul explains how practitioners can hold peace for others who are struggling to find it themselves 00:25:25. They emphasize the importance of defining what peace means individually and not letting outside influences disrupt inner peace 00:27:09.

