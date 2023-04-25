42) DESAFIO e SOLUÇÃO com Valérie Bugault

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Créditos ao canal Valérie Bugault, 21 Abril 2023.
Vídeo completo - 102 - "Les raisons cachées du désordre mondial" - Valérie BUGAULT - Conférence Artemus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9aRuT7sKy8 | https://odysee.com/@valeriebugault:c/Les-raisons-cach%C3%A9es-du-d%C3%A9sordre-mondial-Val%C3%A9rie-BUGAULT-Conf%C3%A9rence-Kairos-Presse:9
O final do presente vídeo continua no seguinte:
41) A Fraude do Nome legal e o Direito Continental Europeu: https://www.brighteon.com/eb149903-0bb2-4691-8804-b2f1e133ae2e
#RestaurarPortugal e/ou #RestaurarPT
Website: https://restaurarpt.wixsite.com/home
Canal principal: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/restaurarportugal/
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@restaurarportugal/
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@RestaurarPT/