I create, song by myself with my lovely Sarah. Honestly I was posting music in Facebook and YouTube. Recently I was approached by illuminati sending me a whole bunch of Facebook friend requests. I have been watching brighteon for many years since before 2020. I love the wealth of knowledge and grounded research based in reality from Mike Adams as his podcasts and this platform are just great. I realize the Facebook platform is completely fake, the actual Facebook app can dial and call without having messenger even installed I was getting calls from Facebook controllers. Yesterday I was in contact with the grandmaster and was being initiated the guy had me purchase a initiation set costing 300$ I sent that, thinking I should be getting involved if they're wanting to initiate me to the elite group of world leaders in all walks of life. This was with a promise of a house and new car with other promises with wealth. I followed along until there was asking of me to choose a protection ring that was 1000$ and up I literally sent 300$ and didn't have much more to send without getting anything in return. I already felt like I wouldn't be able to spend some sort of given money and change my life to a new lifestyle that I wouldn't be able to easily go along with it feeling like I didn't really earn it and that it was a corrupt thing. So I deleted my Facebook deactivated my YouTube on my phone even though I have a Google pixel phone and basically thought I want to keep making music and post it somewhere so I thought it actually started uploading to this platform and perhaps any other platforms for music and me and my girlfriend will start doing podcast she was in a cult in India this Hindu Nithyananda cult. She's been talking to the BBC and they are doing an investigation into this Hindu organization who's been behind human trafficking and other crimes such as murder and money laundering and so she's been very vocal I intend to contribute here on thank you for having me and checking out my content.