Make healthy drinks and desserts with Acai berries, an excellent source of essential nutrients and antioxidants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Enrich your diet with delicious and nutritious Health Ranger Select Freeze-Dried Organic Acai Powder. Our freeze-dried organic acai powder can be easily added to smoothies, shakes, fruit juices, teas, coffee creamers and other beverages.
Loaded with antioxidants and healthy fats, Health Ranger Select Freeze-Dried Organic Acai Powder is a superfruit powder made by freeze-drying fresh organic acai berry puree to retain maximum nutrition.
Our freeze-dried organic acai powder is non-GMO, non-China, certified Kosher and organic. It also contains no gluten and is lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.
Shop now at HealthRangerStore.com