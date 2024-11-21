❗️Putin declares that Russia's new 'Oreshnik' missiles cannot be intercepted by Western systems

110 views • 6 months ago

🇺🇦 Zelensky on November 17th : The missiles will speak for themselves!

This is a partial of the full speech, Full Speech posted earlier today:

❗️Putin declares that Russia's new 'Oreshnik' missiles cannot be intercepted by Western systems.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.