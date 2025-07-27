BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Man You Don’t Know
pacsteam.org
pacsteam.org
99 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 1 month ago

The Man You Don’t Know


Donald Trump has been persecuted, raided, impeached and miraculously survived two assassination attempts.


Why? Because the deep state and mainstream media don’t want the American people to see the REAL Donald J. Trump for who he truly is: Patriot, Father, Grandfather, Benefactor, Loyal Boss & Friend.


But that’s exactly why the Trump family sat down to share it.


——


For the first time since the unprecedented assassination attempt in Butler, PA, the Trump children sit down to tell the real story of their father they know — from the generous boss, loving grandfather and even anonymous benefactor he has always been for decades.


Uploaded for pacsteam.org


Website: http://pacsteam.org


PLEASE SHARE


---

Keywords
nwoendtimelodges
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy