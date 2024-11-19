Thyroid Issues due to Stress

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When you feel fatigued it may not be caused by your Thyroid. The adrenal glands play an important roll. In this video I explain how the adrenal glands play an important role and why you could suffer more by taking thyroid medication.
Quality Supplements: https://us.fullscript.com/welcome/lwilbert-stewart
Blog: https://exclusivelyholistic.com/stop-calling-it-adrenal-fatigue-call-it-hpa-axis-dysfunction/