Rep. Andy Ogles introduces legislation to rename the road outside the Chinese embassy to the Tiananmen Square Memorial Boulevard
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
5 views • 06/10/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2j8v4s3dfc

06/07/2023 Rep. Andy Ogles introduces legislation to rename the road outside the Chinese embassy to the Tiananmen Square Memorial Boulevard. He says in the Tiananmen Square Massacre, up to 10,000 people were killed by their own government only because they were demanding freedom. Today, China continues to target, abuse, detain and remove opposition.

Americans need to take a strong stand against human rights violations of the Chinese Communist Party. It's time we stand and say no to the CCP.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang


06/07/2023 安迪·奥格尔斯议员提出立法，将中国大使馆外的道路更名为“天安门广场纪念大道”。他说，在天安门广场大屠杀中，多达10,000人被他们自己的政府杀害，只因为他们要求自由。今天，中国继续针对、虐待、拘留和清除反对派。美国需要对中国共产党侵犯人权行为采取强有力的立场。现在是我们站起来对中共说不的时候了。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



