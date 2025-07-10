❗️6 Secret service agents suspended in Trump attempted ASSASSINATION probe

❗️Secret service agents suspended in Trump attempted ASSASSINATION probe

DHS investigation finds breakdowns created environment that left Trump vulnerable to assassin — ABC News

The Secret Service director at the time, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned 10 days after the shooting.

ABC News says an official briefed on the agency's actions told them that the "discipline against the six agents was issued in recent months, and the agents have the right to appeal."

The suspensions ranged from 10 to 42 days.

The positions of those suspended ranged from supervisory level to line agent level, a source familiar with the agency's decision told ABC News.