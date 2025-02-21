Deep State Exposed: War Crimes & Arrests Loom

Juan o Savin and John Michael Chambers reveals explosive details on impending political arrests and the war crimes of the deep state. With firsthand insights from Gitmo operations and recent pardons, he warns that those who betrayed America will soon face severe consequences.





Learn how unity and truth are vital as we brace for the fallout in these turbulent times. Stay informed, empowered, and ready to reclaim our nation.





THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/john-juan-updates-with-juan-osavin-defunding-the-ds-much-more-2-8-25/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/









MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much-needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His undercover assignments and self-imposed directives (many unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.



