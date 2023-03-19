Ecuador Earthquake Causes MAJOR LOSSES at Beer Warehouse

Wisdom's ANGER is Spilling OVER! He is AGAINST 'alcohol addictions'! - and drinking in order to get DRUNK!When Wisdom 'looks at the PEOPLE'?... that's what HE sees! So He 'Vented' on the SOURCE of their addiction, and NOT on the people... THIS time! Because We have "a very LOVING CREATOR" - He wants to SEPARATE people from their addictions.

Church is "an addiction". Going to church on SUNDAYS is "an addiction": in order 'to be SEEN' by NEIGHBORS... as "good and HOLY"! It's the SAME as 'a heroin addict' - they "want to feel CARED for"... as they are DESTROYING themselves. Watch what Wisdom does to all the CHURCHES! He will have 'a SMASHING time'!

Channel Note: We are UNABLE to post videos like this on YouTube due to the fact that the YouTube platform has become very proactive in SUPPRESSING free speech. YouTube's actions against the Bill of Rights WILL be held against them to the FULLEST extent of the law, it's only a matter of time.We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.