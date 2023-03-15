BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Woman's life destroyed by pfizer VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1276 views • 03/15/2023

"Today marks exactly one year since I had my COVID Pfizer booster vaccine and my life changed significantly.
Over the past year I have had over 30 doctor, hospital and medical specialist visits (with these still ongoing). These have included MRIs, CT scans, ECGs and EEGs alongside various cardiology and neurology consultations.
As a result of this vaccine I’m currently taking medication everyday which is extremely difficult for someone who was fit and healthy with no medical issues before. Aside from the medication the losses I’ve experienced have been massive - I’ve lost my driving license, my passion and hobby that was the gym, and a huge amount of confidence, struggling in everyday situations.
I’m writing this post to spread awareness of the dangers and effects that this vaccination can have. I would strongly encourage people to do some research of their own because the amount that is being covered up by the mainstream media is horrifying."
twitter DOT com/angelanashtn/status/1634945983028269063

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
vaccinepfizermyocarditis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy