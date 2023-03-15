Woman's life destroyed by pfizer VAXX poison injections

"Today marks exactly one year since I had my COVID Pfizer booster vaccine and my life changed significantly.

Over the past year I have had over 30 doctor, hospital and medical specialist visits (with these still ongoing). These have included MRIs, CT scans, ECGs and EEGs alongside various cardiology and neurology consultations.

As a result of this vaccine I’m currently taking medication everyday which is extremely difficult for someone who was fit and healthy with no medical issues before. Aside from the medication the losses I’ve experienced have been massive - I’ve lost my driving license, my passion and hobby that was the gym, and a huge amount of confidence, struggling in everyday situations.

I’m writing this post to spread awareness of the dangers and effects that this vaccination can have. I would strongly encourage people to do some research of their own because the amount that is being covered up by the mainstream media is horrifying."

twitter DOT com/angelanashtn/status/1634945983028269063

Mirrored - bootcamp

