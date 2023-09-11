I heard this cry for help and couldn't help but do nothing, Arizona was run over by a car a few hour

Pitiful Animal





Aug 28, 2023

I heard this cry for help and couldn't help but do nothing.

What they said was that Arizona was run over by a car a few hours ago.

The situation was quite alarming, hopefully we got to the vet in time.

She had undergone anesthesia and was awake.

The doctor said to me, "Let's go step by step."

At that time she did not feel pain because her feet were clean and bandaged.

Arizona was stable, the next day she would have an amputation.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Vc8OI1pJB4