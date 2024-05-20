BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Power of Communication in Marriage
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 12 months ago

In this heartfelt devotional, the speaker starts by celebrating the joy of being a Christian, inspired by John W. Peterson's song proclaiming the blessings of faith. Emphasizing that the Christian life requires daily effort and selflessness, the speaker introduces the second key to a strong marriage: communication.

Drawing on personal insights and counseling experiences, the speaker explores the crucial role of communication in maintaining a healthy marriage. Stories of couples struggling with fear of honesty highlight the pitfalls of miscommunication and the need for open dialogue. The devotional concludes with a prayer for better communication with God and others, encouraging listeners to strengthen their relationships through effective communication.

00:00 Opening Reflections on Christian Life
01:13 The Joy and Challenges of Being a Christian
01:44 Keys to a Successful Christian Marriage: Communication
03:14 The Importance of Communication in Marriage
06:37 A Pastor's Counsel on Commitment and Communication
09:57 Closing Thoughts and Prayers

Keywords
christianitychristian valuesmarriage advicerelationship tipsmarriage counselingunselfish lovecommunication in marriagechristian relationshipslove and faithselfless relationships
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy