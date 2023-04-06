Chinese citizens rioting against CCP in response to covid lockdowns

There are MASSIVE uprisings! - spreading around the GLOBE - RIGHT NOW. As PEOPLE, are "BOILING OVER" - due to 'the PRESSURE', from their GOVERNMENTS, to 'FORCE them' into lockdown, and into "COMPLYING"!... with government mandates. This 'works'... on the people of CHINA!... MOST of them... but it DOESN'T work, on the other countries. NOT with 'Our Divine CONSCIOUSNESS' - FORCING!... the people, to 'take a STAND'. (December 07, 2021)

