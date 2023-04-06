Chinese citizens rioting against CCP in response to covid lockdowns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are MASSIVE uprisings! - spreading around the GLOBE - RIGHT NOW. As PEOPLE, are "BOILING OVER" - due to 'the PRESSURE', from their GOVERNMENTS, to 'FORCE them' into lockdown, and into "COMPLYING"!... with government mandates. This 'works'... on the people of CHINA!... MOST of them... but it DOESN'T work, on the other countries. NOT with 'Our Divine CONSCIOUSNESS' - FORCING!... the people, to 'take a STAND'. (December 07, 2021)
