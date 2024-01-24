Koh Lanta Long Beach Thailand ลองบีช เกาะลันตา

Long Beach is the biggest and most popular of Koh Lanta’s beaches. It’s a 10-minute drive from Saladan village and the ferry port and so easily accessible. Golden soft sand stretches for 3 kilometres and is fringed with tall pine trees. All of Long Beach’s hotels and restaurants are right next to the beach but not on it, keeping Long Beach unspoiled by development. There’s no rows of deck chairs to negotiate and no beach hawkers trying to sell you stuff.
