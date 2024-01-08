🔥The Ukrainian Armed Forces' Landing in Krynki (Dnieper river) Ended Badly for them - This video retrieved and edited by a Russian Drone Operator

🔥 The Ukrainian armed forces' landing in Krynki (Dnieper river) ended badly for them. The content didn't make it to TikTok this time, but it was successfully taken from the smartphone of an AFU militant and edited by Russian drone operators.
I posted 2 videos showing their demise yesterday.
