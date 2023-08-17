IMYTA Paris (2003) (rollerblading)

With over 1000 people in attendance on April 13, 2003, the second ever Paris IMYTA was the largest street contest in the history of rollerblading. Crews from all over the world represented their love for rolling, coming from as far away as Russia, Poland, Finland, Holland, Ireland, Scotland, England, Switzerland, Germany, Portugal, the Czech Republic, the USA, and (of course) France. In this first edition of the 2003 IMYTA DVD series, you will witness France's own Mathieu Heinemann dominate the field at La Defense, securing his first heavyweight title in the IMYTA series. You'll also see complete event coverage, behind-the-scenes with riders, organizers, and secret skate sessions. This is also the first IMYTA released entirely by Headcase Productions. We would like to thank everyone around the world who has continued to support the IMYTA from the beginning. We couldn't do it without you all. And watch for our next release, IMYTA Los Angeles (and what will surely be an out of control event!). Respectfully - Jon Julio, Matt Andrews, Azikwee Anderson, and Mike Wilson

