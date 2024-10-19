BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Faith and Family: Sister Collins' Inspiring Journey
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 7 months ago

Join us as we hear from Sister Collins about her incredible story of faith and family. Growing up in St. Kitts after losing her mother, her father established a strong foundation for her and her siblings. Despite not being Christians initially, they found their way to Jesus through Sunday school and family Bible studies. Discover how family, faith, and resilience helped them overcome life's challenges and stayed bonded through it all.

00:00 Introduction and Welcome
00:50 Sister Collins' Early Life
01:34 Father's Dedication and Influence
02:47 Religious Upbringing
04:51 Journey to Christianity
07:00 A New Path Begins
07:42 Facing the Reactions
08:49 Early Influences and Faith
09:23 Family and Faith Practices
10:51 Mother's Role in Faith
12:29 Concluding Thoughts

Keywords
familyfaithspiritual transformationdedication and commitmentdescriptchristian conversionchurch communityreligious upbringinginspirational journeyparental sacrifice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy