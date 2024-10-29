❗️Footage of the destruction of an entire Ukrainian column of in the Kursk region.

Marines of the Black Sea Fleet repelled the attack, destroying seven armored vehicles and two tanks at once.

They operated in small groups with the support of artillery and FPV drones. The enemy attacked too confidently - and very quickly paid for it.

"They went very brazenly, they were sure that they would fly in. There were seven units, infantry was there, they had two tanks in a column. They always expect that we will go somewhere in a column or marching... And the result is that five of us can do minus twenty to them," said the detachment commander with the call sign "Balu".