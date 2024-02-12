TWO BALD EAGLES PAY A VISIT!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It has been a really dreary Winter with lots of fog and overcast. Yesterday, we had a Sun-break! It was a welcome sight.
New Snow on the Peaks means that Winter is still in force up there. But in the Valleys, there is just a "hint" of Spring!
A couple of Bald Eagles perform a brief Ballet in the Sky above us!
Enjoy the short show!