Is the Earth Alive? Starseed Update: The Living Crystalline System & Our Healing Quests Intertwined

Let's delve into this profound question, exploring how the Earth functions as a living, breathing Being (living liquid crystalline system) who is intricately connected to all of us, its inhabitants--flora, fauna, humanity--and how there's a deep, deep, DEEP level of remembering when we see how all the healing is interconnected.





The core is remembering the Christic Path with Earth (aka UNITY, for Earth is already there in frequency), so this is the Unity or Oneness versus division and separation.





In this video, I am sharing some profound insights from my studies as a Master Herbalist (under apprenticeship of a Jedi Master Herbalist as I call him), Flower Essence Alchemist, and Root Cause Protocol Consultant as to how Earth's health and the health of all things are interconnected in HUGE ways!





When we deeply innerstand how the planetary, human, and natural living world ecosystems mirror each other, we begin to see a far bigger picture indeed of the state of health overall in this realm.





This video highlights the importance of re-mineralization, regeneration, and reclaiming our connection to Earth that will assist in all layers of healing.





Vibrations are shifting and primordial and Original Creation wisdom awakening (the magick!), join me in this video in this sharing which is the tip of a ginormous iceberg!





00:00 Is the Earth Alive?

02:31 Connecting with Earth's Ecosystem

03:09 Welcome and Mission Statement

04:38 The Earth's Living Structure

08:54 Ancient Texts and Cosmic Connections

15:36 The Hijacking of Earth's Harmony

20:25 Healing and Reconnecting with Earth

27:34 The Role of Empaths and Sensitives

31:05 Purification and Regeneration

33:00 Conclusion and Call to Action

