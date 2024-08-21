⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(21 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces in Volchansk and Liptsy directions have engaged 43rd mechanised and 92nd assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 36th Marine Brigade, and the 13th National Guard Brigade near Zolochyov, Liptsy, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

AFU losses were up to 100 UKR troops, three motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces have captured more advantageous lines and positions, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 14th, 43rd, 66th, 116th mech'd brigades of the AFU, and the 110th Territorial Defence Brig close to Tabayevka, Peschanoye, Petropavlovka (Kharkov reg), Stelmakhovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (DPR).

Six counter-attacks of the 115th AFU Mech'd Brig's assault detachments, the 110th Territorial Defence Brig, and the 12th AFU Azov Special Operations Brig have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 470 UKR troops, one tank, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and one 152-mm Msta-B howi.

▫️Yug Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 28th, 30th, 32nd mech'd, 56th motorised infantry, 72nd air assault brigades of the AFU, and the 116th Territorial Defence Brig near Pereyezdnoye, Grigorovka, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Chasov Yar, Kurdyumovka, and Konstantinovka (DPR).

AFU losses more than 700 UKR troops, 3 motor vehics, one U.S.-made M777 howi, one 152-mm Msta-B howi, two 152-mm D-20 howis, one 122-mm D-30 howi, two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, one Croatian-made 122-mm RAK-SA-12 MLRS launcher, and two electronic warfare stations.

One ammo depot has been destroyed.

▫️As a result of active actions, the units of the Tsentr GOFs have liberated Zhelannoye (DPR).

In addition, RU troops have launched strikes on formations of 23rd, 53rd, and 151st mech'd brigs of the AFU, and the 15th Brig of the Natl Guard close to Shcherbinovka, Tarasovka, Zhuravka, Kalinovo, Dzerzhinsk, and Grodovka (DPR).

Six counter-attacks by 47th and 150th mech'd brigs of the AFU, the 14th Brig of the Natl Guard, and the Lyut Assault Brig of the UKR Natl Police have been repelled.

Enemy losses more than 630 UKR troops, 12 Kazak armoured fighting vehics, U.S.-made 155-mm M777 and M198 howis, one 152-mm Giatsint-B gun, one 152-mm D-20 howi, one 152-mm Msta-B howi, and four 122-mm D-30 howis.

▫️Vostok Group of Forces have delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Mech'd Infantry Brig, 106th and 125th territorial defence brigs near Vodyanoye, Ugledar, Prechistovka, and Velikaya Novosyolka (DPR).

Four counter-attacks of the AFU 72nd Mech'd Brig and the 125th Territorial Defence Brig have been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 130 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, one 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, and one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer as well as one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Dnepr GOFs have inflicted fire damage on the 65th Mech'd Brigade of the AFU and the 39th Coastal Defence Brigs close to Malye Shcherbaki and Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye reg).



AFU losses up to 30 UKR troops, five motor vehics, and two 152-mm D-20 howis.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops and Artill of the RU GOFs have destroyed one POL depot as well as clusters of AFU manpower and hardware in 131 areas.



▫️Air defence systems have shot down seven French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, one Neptune-MD anti-ship missile, 15 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, and 63 unmanned aerial vehicles.



📊In total, 639 airplanes and 282 helicopters, 30,255 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 air defence missile systems, 17,348 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,416 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,470 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,977 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.