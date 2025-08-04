BrightLearn - Your Vital Child: A Natural Healing Guide for Caring Parents by Mark Stengler and Angela Stengler

"Your Vital Child: A Natural Healing Guide for Caring Parents" by Dr. Mark Stengler and Dr. Angela Stengler is a comprehensive guide that empowers parents to take a proactive role in their children's health through natural therapies. The book emphasizes building a foundation of health from the inside out, advocating for a holistic approach that includes proper nutrition, regular exercise and therapies that work in harmony with the body's natural healing systems. The authors argue that while conventional medicine is crucial for severe illnesses, it often falls short in achieving optimal health for children. The book is structured into three main parts: the first part equips parents with knowledge about natural medicine, covering topics like nutrition, herbal therapy and homeopathy. The second part provides natural remedies and preventive treatments for over 150 common childhood conditions, offering both Basic and Advanced plans. The final part serves as a quick-reference guide, including vaccination schedules and tips for assembling a natural medicine kit. The Stenglers stress the importance of addressing the root causes of illnesses, treating the whole person and trusting in the body's inherent healing power. They advocate for a "First, Do No Harm" approach, suggesting natural remedies over drugs that may have side effects. Ultimately, the book encourages parents to be informed, ask questions and seek natural solutions to help their children thrive.





