BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 10, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
32 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 7 months ago

Episode 2397 - Today is a high energy green show! It is a message of hope and direction. Topics covered include. Who are the real planetary rulers? Why won’t Christians discuss these topics? This is a deep deep rabbit hole show! What are we capable of as Christians having a blood covenant with the most high God? How are the global rulers tied into an inter-dimensional matrix? Why child sacrifice? Are there other species that we don’t know about inter-dimensionally? How do these entities eat? Where does their sustenance come from? What are the names of these entities? Why are they poisoning the planet? How does stress from never-ending wars affect your health? CERN, GMOs, chemtrails, AI, Morgellons, fluoride, autism, smart dust, perversion, drugs, soul cooking, secret societies, transhumanism and the Power of REAL prayer is covered. This is a must-listen green show!.

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy