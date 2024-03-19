Combat work of the Russian Reconnaissance & Strike Battery of the 238th Artillery Brigade of the South Group of Forces in the Krasnogorovka area

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Combat work of the reconnaissance and strike battery of the 238th artillery brigade of the South group of forces in the Krasnogorovka area.
The Orlan-10 UAV detects the target, the Orlan-30 UAV with a laser designator illuminates the target for strike with Krasnopol precision-guided ammunition.