No Zelensky’s pleas and new military aid packages from NATO countries can help the Armed Forces of Ukraine turn the tide of the battles. Grinding Ukrainian strategic reserves, the Russian military is steadily advancing in different directions on Ukrainian frontlines.

In response to Russian surprise offensive in the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military command was forced to send large reinforcement to the border areas. As a result, Russian advance slowed down, but Ukrainian forces failed to gain back the military initiative and take back any of the lost territories.

As a result of heavy battles in Volchansk, in the recent days, Russian forces took control of a half of high-rise buildings in the center of the city that were turned into the main stronghold of Ukrainian defense on the northern bank of the river. Amid the ongoing assault operations on the streets, Russian strikes are destroying the bridges and pontoon crosses used by the Ukrainian military to send military supplies and reinforcement to its garrison from the southern part of the city. The last bridge was destroyed by a precision strike in the east of Volchansk and Ukrainian logistics were heavily complicated.

Clashes continue on the western outskirts of Glubokoe, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently gained a foothold.

Ukrainian authorities admit that the Russian military is developing success in the Kupyansk direction. The Russian army is constantly advancing and has local success on a wide front.

Ukrainian defense built along the Zherebets River was breached. Ukrainian military sources confirmed Ukrainian retreat from Makeevka and Russian advance of several kilometers near Terny. After the Russians cross the river, they will rapidly expand the zone of their control on the western bank threatening Ukrainian positions on a wide front.

On July 19, new Russian victory was reported in the Seversk direction. According to preliminary reports, Russian forces made a breakthrough to Ivano-Dariivka, forcing Ukrainians to retreat from the village. Russian flag is already waving in the settlement, while Ukrainian forces are trying to take defense on the heights to the north.

After Russian forces took control of Razdolovka, they launched assault to the north and gained control of important positions on the hills and gained a foothold in the southern part of Pereezdnoe.

The recent days were marked by Russian advance around Chasov Yar. After the Russians took control of the Kanal district, they recently repelled Ukrainian forces from a large area north of the district and straightened the front along the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal. The large part of the village of Kalinovka came under the Russian control.

At the same time, Russian forces are surrounding Chasov Yar from the southern direction. The Ukrainian garrison was forced to turn to defense in the western part of the city.

Mirrored - South Front





