Dr.SHIVA Why I Am Running For President. Exposing The Elites & Their Swarm.

Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Why I Am Running For President. Exposing The Elites & Their Swarm.





In this interview with Gateway Pundit, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, shares why he is running for U.S. President, and the immense propaganda that is underway by the U.S. Elites using the Not-So-Obvious-Establishment (e.g. Musk, Kennedy, Tucker Carlson, Trump, etc) as never before to ensure that people are distracted from the Movement for Truth Freedom Health®, the only force that can liberate American working people and the world to liberate themselves.





Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.

