What is Going on with BITCOIN?!?

In this episode, I analyze the recent Bitcoin price drop and its causes, including a $1.46 billion hack on Bybit linked to North Korea's Lazarus group. I discuss the impact of declining U.S. business activity and evolving tariff policies on market stability. Additionally, I explore the trend of Bitcoin ETFs facing outflows and how hedge funds are navigating the market. I highlight geopolitical shifts and the potential effects of government layoffs on the private sector. Finally, I emphasize the need for vigilance in understanding the interconnected financial landscape.





